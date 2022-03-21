SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was transported to the emergency room after a weekend apartment fire in Springdale.

According to a release from the Springdale Fire Department, multiple units responded to a 911 call reporting a residential structure fire at Sunset Apartments at approximately 5:08 p.m. on March 20. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found “heavy fire and smoke showing from the front side of the apartment on the second floor.” A second alarm alerted more units to respond to the scene.

One crew proceeded upstairs, entered and “made an aggressive fire attack, slowing down the fire.” A separate unit searched apartments on the second floor of the building.

After several minutes of fighting the fire, “search operations command decided to pull all [personnel] out of the structure and to go defensive.” An aerial unit was called in and flowed until “the bulk of the fire was extinguished.” Crews on scene continued helping with salvage and overhaul efforts.

The scene was deemed under control several hours later. One patient was treated for injuries and transported to a local emergency room.

There were no injuries to fire department members, and the Red Cross helped assist with occupants of the apartment.