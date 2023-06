FORT SMITH, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting at the 3700 block of Grand Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from Fort Smith PD.

No arrests have been made and police believe this is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on the incident, contact FSPD at 479-709-5100