One killed, one injured in Memphis shooting Sunday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Sunday morning at 703 North McLean Boulevard.

The shooting took place at 5:40 AM.

A male victim and a female victim had been shot and located on the scene. The male victim was found dead on the scene, while the female victim was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

Rhodes College released a statement to students about the crime that happened nearby and another statement to their parents saying that they are in contact with MPD and that there is no existing threat to campus or other students at this time.

The suspects were described as 3 – 4 black males and one of them was armed with a gun.

There is no additional information at this time.

If you have any tips, please call 901-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.

