FRANKLIN COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — One person in Franklin County died early Monday morning after a tractor-trailer fell into a creek on Interstate 40 eastbound.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Manager Rick Covert, the tractor-trailer hit a bridge before going off and falling 50 feet.

The bridge impact created debris that hit multiple vehicles, causing a reported two people to be sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.