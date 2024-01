SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police say a shooting in Springdale leaves one person dead and another injured on January 10.

Sgt. Matt Ray with Springdale Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Don Tyson Parkway.

Ray says the motive is unclear and that people in the area should be cautious. He says there is no threat to the general public.

According to Ray, the investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.