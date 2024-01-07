SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person dies in a fire at Rivers Edge RV and Stables on January 4.

According to Kelly Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s deputy noticed a bumper-pull camper trailer engulfed in flames at the RV park while on patrol.

Cantrell says the deputy requested Nob Hill Fire Department to respond to the scene and attempted to get to one of the trailer’s doors, but the fire was too hot.

One person was found dead in the camper. The person is presumed to be an elderly man who lived there, according to Cantrell.

The preliminary investigation shows the fire was started by a small gas heater in the camper. The investigation is ongoing.

Cantrell says the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and to confirm the person’s identification.