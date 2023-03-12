SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person dies and another person is injured in a crash in Springdale on March 11.

According to an accident report, the crash happened around 7:02 p.m. at the intersection of West Don Tyson Parkway and Tara Street.

The report says a person driving a 2001 Honda Accord was headed east on West Don Tyson Parkway when they crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder head-on.

The person driving the Accord died in the crash. The body was taken to the Washington County Coroner.

The woman driving the Pathfinder was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The report says the weather was cloudy and rainy and the road was wet.