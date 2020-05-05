27-year-old woman in custody after police chase in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is in custody after a police chase in Sebastian County Tuesday, May 5.

The driver, Jennifer K. Porter, 27, has been charged with eight counts of Aggravated Assualt, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felony Fleeing.

A vehicle and a pistol in the vehicle were reported stolen from the 17000 block of Highway 45 near Hackett this morning around 10:30, according to a press release.

The car was spotted around 11:15 a.m. on Highway 71 South near Greenwood, according to the release.

A Sebastian County Deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, which he had clocked on radar at around 100 mph, according to the release.

Porter continued to slam on their brakes hoping to cause the deputy to wreck, according to the release.

The pursuit continued over multiple county roads and state highways.

On Dayton Road, Porter pointed a gun at the deputy before stopping and ramming the deputy’s vehicle, according to the release.

The car was spotted multiple times across the area throughout the morning, reaching speeds of between 50 and 90 mph.

Arkansas State Police were able to catch up to the vehicle on Highway 71 South just north of the Jenny Lind community, according to the release.

They were able to perform a P. I. T. maneuver and the end the pursuit, the release said.

Porter also will face charges for vehicle theft. Other charges may be pending.