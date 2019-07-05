UPDATE: 4 dead at a scene in Gravette after a murder-suicide

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) — Four people are dead including the suspect after a murder-suicide Friday afternoon, Gravette Police Captain Chris Kelley said.

Kelley said officers arrived at a home at Crossover Road and Gordon Hollow Road around 3:30 p.m. and found 4 people dead.

Benton County SWAT was called to the scene to help assist.

“This is an apparent murder-suicide,” Kelley said. “I believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. We will be investigating it and try to figure out ultimately why this occurred on this tragic day.”

Police said they believe all four killed are related or lived in the home. Bodies were found outside the home near the garage and inside the home with gunshot wounds. Police would not release the genders or ages of the victims at this time.

One of the deceased made the call to police. Kelley says he is not aware of any criminal history at this residence.

“The first step is to start picking everything apart at the crime scene,” Kelley said.

Kelley said police believe at this time the original phone call to police was one of the victims.

“This is very tragic,” Kelley said. “A lot of time were a small community here. We all know a lot of people. A lot of us grew up here. It hits close to home whenever something like this happens because a lot of times it’s someone we know personally. The community would more than likely would know them personally. It’s not only going to impact one family it’s going to impact multiple people.”

Gravette Fire Chief David Orr said medical services were called to the scene to help assist Benton County SWAT. Orr added a medical helicopter was called in and landed near the scene. The helicopter ended up leaving the scene due to weather.

Extra ambulances were called in to assist but were soon called off due to the situation being resolved Orr said.

Neighbors just down the road say those living in the house were celebrating July 4 by lighting off fireworks, and are shocked to hear that something like this would happen in a tight-knit community. The neighbor also added that his grandchildren would play on this property, and go four-wheeling.

A press conference by Gravette PD will be held as early as Saturday for additional details.

Stay with KNWA News as we gather more information.