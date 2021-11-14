FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – November is National Diabetes Awareness Month; in light of that, a walk was held Sunday to raise money for juvenile type I diabetes.

Sundays One walk for juvenile type I diabetes is a yearly event and is put together to raise funds for the JDRF.

Not only is it a chance to raise money for a cause, it’s also a chance for local families with a child who has type I diabetes to come together and support each other.

While I was there, I met Sutton Hobbs, a 5-year-old diagnosed with type I diabetes just six months ago.

Sutton’s mom tells me her diagnosis was one she’ll never forget.

“It was traumatizing, life-changing. You think you’re going in for something else and you don’t know why your child is feeling the way that she is,” says Allison Hobbs.

“My tummy was really hurting; I couldn’t stop hurting,” says Sutton Hobbs.

Sutton says she has been having the best day ever running around with her team, Sutton’s Superpowers. Mom appreciates her being able to spend time with other kids going through a similar struggle.