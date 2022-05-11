LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — One woman and two children died in a crash 3 miles north of Talihina in Leflore County, Okla. on May 11.

The crash occurred at 6:49 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 271 and Cut Off Road, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Courtney Upton, 28, of Wister, Okla., and two children, a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Pride, 32, of Wister, Okla. was taken to St. Francis Health System in Tulsa with head and internal injuries.

OHP says seat belts were not used nor were child restraints. Upton along with the children were all ejected from the vehicle.

Airbags were equipped but not deployed, according to OHP.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating what happened as well as what caused the collision and the condition of the driver.