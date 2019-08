Send us your photos and videos! KNWA would love to see them!

(KNWA) — Razorback fans are posting their videos and photos to show their spirit for the upcoming Hog game.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, many fans stopped what they were doing and called the Hogs.

Children from Malawi, Africa called the Hogs.

Children from Malawi, Africa called the Hogs.



Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and employees also participated.