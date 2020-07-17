Online learning this fall will help Rogers Public Schools distance in classrooms

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Administrators at the Rogers School District said right now about 12% of the student population has decided to go virtual this fall.

Assistant Superintendent Charles Lee said this shift to online learning will help space out classrooms.

It will also make it easier to direct the flow of traffic in hallways.

Right now administrators are finalizing who wants to learn online versus in person, but Lee said staff are working to free up as much space in classrooms as possible, including asking teachers to remove personal furniture.

“Schools were not designed for social distancing,” Lee said.

The Rogers students who choose to learn online will receive a Chromebook, and Lee said there will be designated teachers for this option.

“It’s an actual employee of rogers public schools, a teacher that actually works for our district that will be a virtual teacher, and that teacher will only have virtual students,” he said.

Virtual classes will have the same amount of students as on-campus classrooms.

He said he will also enforce one way hallways like grocery stores have done.

“We will have traffic flow patterns with arrows and signage in hallways directing students on their traffic flow.” Lee said.

He said there will be times when distancing just isn’t possible. But, challenges come with an opportunity for success.

“Now we have to look forward, how is it that we can shape our schools and make sure that we’re providing a quality education in the safest environment that we can possibly provide.” Lee said.