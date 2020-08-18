Online safety tips for students and parents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As more districts are planning for remote learning it is important for parents to know how to keep their children safe online.

Students will be spending more time on their computers which will increase their risk for cyber threats.

Here are some things to keep in mind.

Look for software support: If you are unable to be there with your child while they are online there is “Nanny Software” that you can get that helps monitor what your kids are doing.

Separate work from play: If you are unable to provide your child with a personal computer that isn’t given to them by the school, explain that it is for school only.

Talk to your children about cyber safety and build trust with your child.

Verify all hyperlinks if you have any doubts.

Finally, secure your hardware: Make sure your wifi is protected and updated with the latest software.