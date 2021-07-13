Online scheduling, learning tools available to written Arkansas driver’s license test applicants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans who are about to begin the process of obtaining their driver’s license will soon be able to reserve a specific date and time to take the written test.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, the scheduling tool is currently limited to written test applicants who intend to use the Arkansas State Police Troop A or Troop L testing locations in Little Rock and Lowell.

The release says while both testing sites will remain open to walk-in test applicants during the regular weekday schedule, test applicants are encouraged to access the online service and pick a day and time that accommodates their schedule.

The service is expected to help parents and guardians who are typically left to rearrange their work schedules while accompanying a son or daughter to begin the testing process, according to the release.

The release says the objective is to reduce long lines and delays while applicants wait their turn to register for the test.

The first phase of the online scheduling tool that includes the primary testing site in Benton and Puliaski counties has already been activated on the ASP website.

The release says the additional 10 sites at other ASP Troop Headquarters will be added in phases during the coming months.

A listing of all driver license testing sites is available on the state’s public safety website.

A video is also available on the site to help written test applicants prepare themselves.

The release says parents are encouraged to watch the video with their teenagers who may be considering taking the test.