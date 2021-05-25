Only a few days left to donate to Arvest Bank’s fight against hunger

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s just a few more days to help Arvest Bank’s initiative to fight hunger.

Beth Presley with Arvest Bank says the pandemic left many families struggling to put food on the table and many food banks struggling to keep up with the demand.

“Arkansas ranks 7th and Oklahoma ranks 5th in the most food insecure states and we want to change that through the education process, through our initiative and also through the monetary donations,” Presley said.

Money donations can be made via phone, mail, the Arvest app, or by visiting a local branch.

$1 can provide five meals to the hungry in the community.

Donations will be accepted through the May 29.

