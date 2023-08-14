NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A team from Ontario, Canada, is conducting a trade mission in Northwest Arkansas this week.

The mission is part of a goal to triple trade between the regions by 2027. The team has spent the past two days exploring new ways to grow economic ties.

The Hon. Victor Fendeli is the minister of economic development, job creation and trade for Ontario. He says this mission will result in economic growth for both areas.

“If we triple the trade from $2 billion to $6 billion, all of those companies that are doing that additional trade are going to need more people, and that’s, I think, where the growth will come. It’s the exciting opportunity for Arkansans and Ontarions as well,” Fendeli said.

The team leaves on August 15. Arkansas exports around $1 billion worth of rice and poultry to Ontario each year. Ontario is the No.1 trade partner for 15 U.S. states.