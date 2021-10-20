Onyx Coffee Lab owner to represent U.S. at World Barista Championship

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The owner of a popular Northwest Arkansas coffee company will represent the United States at the upcoming World Barista Championship in Milan.

Andrea Allen, owner of Onyx Coffee Lab, will be the sole barista representing the U.S. at the world championship on October 22-26, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Andrea Allen

Allen previously won first place in the 2020 U.S. Barista Championship and has placed second three times.

Head trainer at Onyx, Elika Liftee, also qualified for the World Brewers Cup, making Onyx the first U.S. company to have both champions in the same year.

The world championship event is hosted by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) in conjunction with Italian hospitality group, HostMilano, and consists of three competitions: World Barista Championship, World Brewers Cup and World Cup Tasters Championship.

For the World Barista Championship, competitors prepare four espressos, four milk drinks, and four original signature drinks in a 15-minute performance, according to the event’s website.

There are more than 50 competitors in the World Barista Championship each year, and the top 15 highest scorers, who will be evaluated by their “technical skills, presentation, cleanliness and taste,” will advance to the semifinal round.

After that, the judges will select the top six, who will advance to the finals, where one will be named World Barista Champion.

Onyx Coffee Lab opened in 2012 and currently operates four cafes across Northwest Arkansas, including Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville, and in the Momentary.

For more on Allen’s brewing philosophy, watch this video.