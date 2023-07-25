SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Onyx Coffee Lab has announced a new location in Springdale.

The new cafe will be in the historic First Security Bank building at 112 W. Emma Avenue. Onyx will be one of a few tenants set to occupy the 46,000-square-foot space.

The multi-use building will include retail, restaurant, residential and office spaces. Construction on the new coffee shop is set to start on Sept. 1.

“We knew that we wanted to bring a location to Springdale and decided that now is the time for Onyx to open in downtown Springdale,” Andrea Allen, one of Onyx’s cofounders, said. “Emma Avenue is always buzzing with activity, and we felt it was the perfect time to return to our roots.”

Andrea and her fellow Onyx cofounder, Jon Allen, are Springdale natives.

“We’ve spent two years planning this concept and working with ownership to create a truly one-of-a-kind cafe. There’s a lot of momentum with restaurants and business openings, expansions to the Greenway and constant improvements to our community,” Jon Allen said. “It’s been fun to watch Emma transform into something neither of us ever dreamed of. We’re thrilled to get to be a part of it.”

A release from Onyx says that the cafe will feature a specialty coffee program. However, the new location will focus on chocolate, with a bean-to-bar production facility open to customers to learn about the origin and crafting of chocolate.

Additionally, breakfast, pastries and lunch will be served alongside house-made ice creams and a small offering of natural wines.