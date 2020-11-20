Open enrollment for Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace happening now

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s officially time sign-up for 2021 health insurance.

Open enrollment for the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace is happening now.

Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain says plans are income based and it is easy to apply.

“The process is designed to be consumer-friendly whether it’s the website or someone you speak with on the telephone,” he said. “We encourage people to not be intimidated by the process but to jump in there and take advantage of what might be available to them.”

Open enrollment ends December 15.

Arkansans can shop the plans available at myARinsurance.com.

For help in selecting appropriate health insurance options and to answer any questions, speak with call center representatives and, if needed may be referred to licensed insurance professionals in their home county by calling the My Arkansas HelpLine at 1-844-355-3262, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

