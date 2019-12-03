Opening night for Holiday Express hosted in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Holiday cheer is in the River Valley.

The City of Fort Smith kicked off its holiday express opening night celebration Monday night at Creekmore Park.

The mayor and members of the Board of Directors served hot chocolate and popcorn.

This year marked two decades of welcoming the Christmas season into the River Valley.

Riders of all ages shared how the celebration rings in the holiday season for them.

Dominic Lopez attended the event and said, “My favorite part was getting on the train and having a good time with my family.”

Ayden Shores also attended and said, “We came out to have fun and spread the Christmas joy.”

The Creekmore Express train is a favorite of park-goers of all ages. There are a total of three miniature trains that are housed at Creekmore Park.