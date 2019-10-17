OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America

San Francisco, CA. (KNWA) — Date Night Just Got Easier
OpenTable, the nations largest provider of online restaurant reservations, released its first-ever list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2019.
50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America for 2019
Arrowhead Grill – Phoenix, Arizona
Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York
Castaway – Burbank – Los Angeles, California
Catch LA – Los Angeles, California
Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey
Connors Steak & Seafood – Huntsville, Alabama
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Devon Seafood + Steak – Hershey, Pennsylvania
Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada
Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee
Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada
Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois
Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas, Nevada
Gordon Ramsay Steak – Paris Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown – Indianapolis, Indiana
Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood – Glastonbury, Connecticut
Jimmy Kelly’s Restaurant – Nashville Tennessee
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Gilbert – Phoenix, Arizona
Kyle G’s Prime Seafood – Orlando, Florida
Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida
Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
LeCulture Cafe – Detroit, Michigan
Maggiano’s – Nashville, Tennessee
Mama’s
Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
Meson Sabika – Chicago, Illinois
Ocean Prime – Tampa, Florida
The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia
Pappas Bros, Steakhouse – Dallas, Texas
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Multiple Locations
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington
Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon
Ray’s on the River – Atlanta, Georgia
RPM Italian – Chicago, Illinois
Russell’s Steak, Chops, and More – Williamsville, New York
St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana
The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Place – Atlanta. Georgia
Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Texas de brazil – Ft. Worth – Dallas, Texas
Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts
Top of the World Restaurant – The STRAT Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, Nevada
Vic’s on the River – Savannah, Georgia
Wildfire – Schaumburg – Chicago, Illinois