Operation Christmas Child drop off sites now open

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Operation Christmas Child is underway as National Collection Week kicks off.

More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for this event.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys to children worldwide for more than two decades.

“The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to show God’s love to children in need around the world and through these tangible gifts, gift-filled shoe boxes and then we partner with local churches worldwide to share the good news of Jesus Christ with the children,” Area Coordinator Hector Sanabria said.

Since the operation began in 1993 more than 178 million have been delivered to kids around the world.

If you would like to donate to one of the four locations in Northwest Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers