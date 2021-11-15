Operation Christmas Child collecting shoebox gifts until Nov. 22

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Operation Christmas Child has kicked off its holiday season gift-giving celebration and are collecting shoebox gifts from today, Nov. 15 through Nov. 22.

Operation Christmas Children has been collecting and delivering gifts packed with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children for nearly three decades.

A press release explains the project by Samaritan’s Purse as partnering with local churches to deliver the love of God to children in need.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

Those who wish to give can learn how to pack a shoebox here and find locations where you can drop-off here.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need.