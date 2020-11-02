Operation Christmas Child to open drop off sites soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.

Volunteers will collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week from November 16 ­to 23.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys to children worldwide for more than two decades.

If you need help deciding what should go in your shoebox, Samaritan’s Purse has a few suggestions. Items like toothpaste, gum, toy guns, knives, food, and lotions to name a few are not allowed.

“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation here.