Operation Love connects assisted living residents with loved one

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bella Vista assisted living residents connect with family and friends during the pandemic.

Concordia Bella Vista is an assisted living and Independent living facility.

Cindee Johnson and Lisa Wolfe with Concordia helped residents connect with their loved ones by way of Zoom, FaceTime, and ViewClix.

They call the movement Operation Love.

Operation Love partnered with Bella Vista and Bentonville Kiwanis and Matkins Nursery and went out to the community to sing carols and give out Christmas poinsettias.

Concordia said it plans to continue this project every season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers