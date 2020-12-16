Operation Love connects assisted living residents with loved one

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bella Vista assisted living residents connect with family and friends during the pandemic.

Concordia Bella Vista is an assisted living and Independent living facility.

Cindee Johnson and Lisa Wolfe with Concordia helped residents connect with their loved ones by way of Zoom, FaceTime, and ViewClix.

They call the movement Operation Love.

Operation Love partnered with Bella Vista and Bentonville Kiwanis and Matkins Nursery and went out to the community to sing carols and give out Christmas poinsettias.

Concordia said it plans to continue this project every season.