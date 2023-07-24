LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service said a recent effort to round up fugitives around central Arkansas ended in nearly 200 arrests.

Deputy Robert “Jeremy” Hammons with the USMS said the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force worked with six local and state agencies to conduct a coordinated dragnet called Operation Xtended Stay.

The main focus of the operation was to get wanted and repeat offenders off of the streets around central Arkansas, and the numbers supplied by the Marshals would indicate the effort was successful.

Records show that there were nearly 200 people arrested through Operation Xtended Stay, including three people wanted in connected to homicide investigations, 12 convicted sex offenders wanted for failing to register and 59 people facing felony narcotics charges.

Additionally, there were four suspects wanted on first-degree battery charges, eight suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges, 19 suspects wanted for weapons violations, four robbery suspects, three federal probation suspects and eight people wanted for absconding from probation or parole.

US Marshals seize guns & drugs during Operation Xtended Stay

Marshals noted that during the raid numerous items were seized, including nine illegal firearms and what was called “significant quantities” of methamphetamine, ketamine and fentanyl.

The Marshals worked with the Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police, North Little Rock Police, Maumelle Police, Jacksonville Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in this effort.

During a news conference Monday, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Jonathan Ross noted that the effort will have a lasting impact on public safety.

“Our office remains the leading district in the country of the 93 U.S. Attorney’s offices in the percentage of our cases in the area of violent crime, and we have an ongoing commitment and resolve to keep it that way,” Ross said.