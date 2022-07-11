FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 11, a local non-profit helped community members learn about tools that could save a loved one from an opioid overdose.

The Matt Adams Foundation for Opioid Recovery has given out over four thousand overdose reversal kits since it started, and continued that effort at its harm reduction seminar at Arsaga’s Mill District from 1-3 PM on Monday.

People also learned how to use fentanyl testing kits to help people avoid accidentally taking the drug.

Brittany Kelly, the nonprofit’s co-founder, said 160 people have reported that the testing kits saved their lives. Kelly said they’re one of two organizations in Arkansas that teach and give out these tools, and that there’s a lack of resources in the area for those with opioid addiction.

Kelly said having the knowledge on how to administer life-saving tools prior to coming across an overdose is important.

“You never know when you’re going to come across a situation and even in a situation, you’re going to be panicked because no one’s calm in a situation like this,” said Kelly.

Beyond hosting seminars, the Matt Adams Foundation offers encouragement and financial help for those on their road to recovery.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, you can call or text the nonprofit’s confidential hotline at 479-222-0532. For more information on how the foundation may be able to help your family, you can visit its website here.