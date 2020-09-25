Options for Razorback football season ticket holders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Season ticket holders were asked back in August to submit their decisions for the upcoming football season.

Those who chose to go to games in person submitted a request for a two or three ticket package for Arkansas’ scheduled home games.

Those requests were approved based on ticket holders seniority.

Ticket holders who chose not to attend games this year were given the opportunity to receive a refund, keep their ticket for next year, or donate their ticket costs back to the Razorback Foundation.