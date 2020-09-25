Options for Razorback football season ticket holders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Season ticket holders were asked back in August to submit their decisions for the upcoming football season.

Those who chose to go to games in person submitted a request for a two or three ticket package for Arkansas’ scheduled home games.

Those requests were approved based on ticket holders seniority.

Ticket holders who chose not to attend games this year were given the opportunity to receive a refund, keep their ticket for next year, or donate their ticket costs back to the Razorback Foundation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers