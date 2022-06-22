BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Parks and Recreation announced that the community is invited to a grand opening celebration of the Orchards Park Dog Park & Playground on Saturday, June 25.

According to a press release, finishing touches are being completed on the city’s second dog park and a specially-designed playground “thanks to the dedicated teams at ACS Playground and Milestone Construction.” The spaces will officially open at 10 a.m., followed by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11a.m.

To mark the occasion, the city is partnering with Bentonville Animal Services to host Pups in the Park – a pet-friendly luau with an agility course, vendor samples and food trucks. The event will showcase the fenced sections dedicated for small and large dogs, highlighting the “unique land shapes, natural amenities, crawl sections and climb challenges for canine companions.”

The playground features swings and a permanent chime and percussion area for kids of all ages and interests. On the corner of J Street and John DeShields Boulevard, Orchards Park sits directly across from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

It serves as the official setting for “An Evening at Orchards Park,” a community-wide Independence Day celebration. This park is accessible to the public and inclusive in design for all residents and visitors.

The design and construction of the Orchards Park Dog Park and Playground were made possible by a gift from Steuart Walton and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation.