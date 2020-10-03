Order of candidates on sample ballots leaving many confused

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With stakes as high as they are for this presidential election, the order of candidates on the ballot can cause some to wonder how the order of candidates is determined.

Washington County Election Commissioner, Jennifer Price, says it is based on a much more simple, un-biased process than some think.

Price says each county is required by law to draw numbers for the candidates.

For each candidate, a number is drawn indicating where on the ballot his or her name will be listed.

Price says each county does it’s own drawing of numbers, so the order of nominees you see will be different based on which county you are voting in.

“So the democratic candidate drew first so he was the first number and then when we drew for the republican candidate he was number eight,” Price said. “So the way the design of the electronic ballot is set up… we could only have six candidates on page one and then the remaining candidates had to be on page two.”

You’ll see this ballot on election day on November 3, and the deadline to register to vote is this Monday, October 5.

Sample ballots for Washington and Benton counties can be found on their websites.