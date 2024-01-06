FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Justice of the Peace for District 9 Beth Coger is wanting a new ordinance that makes certain county documents available online. However, other city officials are not allowing it on the next county services meeting agenda.

“I feel that it’s very important that all these documents be easily accessible online,” said Coger.

She wants an ordinance that would require all resolutions, ordinances, and county contracts to be put online for the public to see.

“With our technology, it’s easy to do. It’s already in the in the county clerk’s budget and she’s willing to do it,” said Coger.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins provided the following statement:

“An ordinance shall not be reintroduced in less than one year if it once fails adoption by the Quorum Court, unless it relates specifically to the annual budget.” Judge Patrick Deakins

However, Coger says this doesn’t apply to the ordinance she is proposing.

“It would have to be the exact same ordinance for that section to apply. The ordinance that I have is not the same ordinance I had last year it’s very different,” said Coger.

Coger says she is entitled to bring the ordinance forwarded whether Judge Deakins or her colleagues want her to do it or not.

The county service meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9.