Ordinance would charge teens with vaping citations in District Court

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Prairie Grove is cracking down on the teen vaping epidemic by discussing new ways to address the problem.

City council is on the first reading of what’s called the “Vaping Ordinance of 2019.”

It was on the agenda for the October 21 meeting.

Instead of citing a teen for being in possession of a vaping product and sending them to juvenile court, it would divert teens to District Court.

State law law prohibits minors of possessing and using vaping products.

“In this school year vaping has become the number one issue that our resource officers have to deal with,” says Captain Jeff O’Brien with the Prairie Grove Police Department. “This week alone, two of which have been found that marijuana or THC was inside the vaping device being used on school campus.”

He says juvenile courts are overwhelmed. “It’s common that if we were citing a child for being in possession of a tobacco product for school, it may be three or four months before they have appearance in court.”

The proposed ordinance reads, “any person found to be in violation of Section 7.06.04(a) will be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of not less than $25.00 and not to exceed $100.00 for a first offense or up to double that sum for each repetition of such offense. In the event the violation would also be punishable by state law, a term of imprisonment consistent with the comparable state legislation may be imposed by the court.”

It wouldn’t go on any criminal record, O’Brien says.

“It would be a city ordinance charge. It’s something that’s dealt with in the city by our city judge who is also our district judge,” he adds.

But not everyone is on board.

Casey Copeland, a Child Welfare Attorney and Prairie Grove dad, would like to see more of a focus on education.

“I have a problem with criminal prosecution, criminal penalties being a first response to what’s otherwise normal juvenile misbehavior,” he said. “When you take a kid out of the classroom for suspension, or ALE, or expulsion, or to go to court for stuff like this, you are delaying their education.”

Copeland has a different idea that he’ll bring to the table.

“Instead, my idea would be to have the city prepare a program that these kids if they were caught in the first and second time vaping and smoking…they could go and do this program instead of being suspended…instead of going to court,” he said.

Copeland’s ordinance would leave the decision of sending a child to juvenile court or district court to the parents.

He adds, “if we can address the problem of smoking or vaping without harming them in the process, we should try that.”