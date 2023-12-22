FAYETTEVILLE Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community-Police Relation Foundation is an organization that works to support the law in various ways, especially mentally.

Al Eskanay, the founder who started CPRF nearly seven years ago, says he “saw the world beginning to go wild.”

Eskanay said he saw the divide that occurred between communities and law enforcement and knew something had to be done.

CPRF started many initiatives like providing officers with gift cards to hand out to residents by going door to door.

“Every one of them was handed out by a uniformed officer and by doing so, it started a conversation and that conversation over the years has really matured into more humanity,” Eskanay said.

According to Blue H.E.L.P., 100 police officers have died by suicide in the U.S. this year.

December is known for Seasonal Affective Disorder Month, a month that brings awareness to serious mood changes that can occur when seasons change. Eskanay shed light on the fact that officers still have to go to work daily and during the holidays no matter what they are facing at home.

Ultimately this can potentially lead to mental health disorders according to an FBI report.

CPRF recently started a peer program for officers that allows them to have a mentor who is certified and trained to navigate them through any portion of the job that they need the most assistance.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department has been in law enforcement for 20 years and says that his coworkers and maintaining his physical health have been the two main things that have helped his mental health while on the job.

CPRF’s founder says that he is working to continue to expand their services to departments all around the nation, working to assist officers and build community relationships one day at a time.