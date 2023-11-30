FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Nonprofit organizers and law enforcement discuss the disappearance of Melissa Witt ahead of its 29th anniversary on December 1.

Melissa Witt was a 19-year-old who disappeared on December 1, 1994. Witt was last seen at Bowling World in Fort Smith. Nearly six weeks later, Witt was found dead in the Ozark National Forest.

The nonprofit organization All the Lost Girls and the Who Killed Melissa Witt Investigative Team is honoring the anniversary of Melissa Witt’s disappearance by offering a $29,000 reward for information related to her disappearance.

They are looking for information on:

A short-statured man with a mustache and glasses wearing a blue shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a white or light-colored baseball cap. All the Lost Girls says this man was seen standing outside of Bowling World on the sidewalk smoking. The organization says it is very likely that he heard and/or saw the altercation between Witt and her abductor.

A couple with a young boy between the ages of 8 and 10-years-old that walked across the parking lot and entered Bowling World. All the Lost Girls says the woman was reported as “short” with blonde “fluffy” hair and was wearing a tan/light-colored sweater with stripes. All the Lost Girls says the man was reported to be taller than the woman.

All the Lost Girls says it received a reliable tip that said the persons of interest were seen in the Bowling World parking lot on the night of December 1, 1994.

LaDonna Humprhrey cofounded All the Lost Girls in Witt’s memory. Humphrey started the organization in 2020. The organization works to solve cold cases similar to Witt’s. Humphrey says that there are so many cases like Melissa’s and she realized “there was a real need”.

Chris Boyd Sr. was the detective who handled Melissa’s case in 1994. Boyd is retired from the Fort Smith Police Department but is still a detective for the state of Arkansas.

Boyd says that he “remembers the moment like yesterday” when he received the call from regarding the remains of Witt. Though Boyd no longer works with the Fort Smith Police Department, he still makes it his priority to help in any way possible.

Melissa Witt was described by Chris Boyd Sr., as a “typical innocent 19-year-old looking at the world, and all it had to offer for her and the rest of her life, but someone took it.”