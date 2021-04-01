Organization placing pinwheels to raise awareness of child abuse

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Safety Center is continuing its annual tradition of placing Pinwheels for Prevention.

It’s all part of National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Pinwheels will be placed on the corner of Thompson Street and Emma in Springdale to represent child abuse victims who have been helped by the children’s safety center.

In 2020, the CSC saw almost 700 children.

People are encouraged to take a picture and post to social media as a way to raise awareness.