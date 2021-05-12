Organizations come together to build housing development in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of Northwest Arkansas organizations are partnering together to try and bring more affordable housing to the area.

The Walton Family Foundation is providing a grant to help local non-profit Partners for Better Housing create a mixed-income development in South Fayetteville called Willow Bend.

The hope in the new neighborhood is to create opportunity for moderate-income workers in the area to be able to afford new homes during a time when housing prices are skyrocketing.

Tiffany Hudson, Executive Director of Partners for Better Housing said “Some of the homes will be reserved for low to moderate income buyers people like teachers and nurses that find themselves unable to keep up with the increasing costs of homeownership now, in Northwest Arkansas.”

Homes in the new development will cost between $200,000 and $300,000. However, partners for better housing has the Pay It Forward program, which gives subsidies to buyers who are income qualified to lower mortgage payments and down payment requirements.