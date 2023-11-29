BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is giving $3.3 million to organizations across Arkansas that address maternal and pediatric health, behavioral health, and the social determinants of health.

One of the organizations that will benefit from this grant is the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County.

“This grant is going to completely transform how we serve our children here at the Boys and Girls Club. We’re ecstatic,” said Matt Taliaferro, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Benton County.

Taliaferro says he noticed some were impacted by the pandemic.

“The children were having a really rough time regulating their emotions. They didn’t know how to interact and had discipline problems,” Taliaferro said.

Taliaferro says he knew that the Boys and Girls Club needed help to better serve the children.

“We realized that we again weren’t equipped to deal with a lot of the trauma that these children had experienced,” he said.

The organization received $150,000 from the foundation which will help them create more mental health services for the youth.

“We are now going to be able to create a full mental health department here at the Boys and Girls Club with full-time staff and be able to provide mental health services to all the kids that we serve,” he said.

Pittillo says they have seen an uptick in behavioral health issues in youth and adolescents.

“Since the pandemic, it’s not improved. We’ve just seen it get more and more elevated,” Pittillo said.

The grant will also allow them to offer increased services for free.

“A lot of these mental health services, you have to apply for insurance. And so, that’s a barrier to many of the children to receive the help that they need,” Taliaferro said.

Taliaferro says the organization is humbled and greatly appreciates the support that the foundation is providing to the club.

Rebecca Pittillo, president of the Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas, says maternal mortality is a problem in the natural state.

According to Everymothercounts.org as of 2021, Arkansas’ pregnancy-related mortality ratio was 44.5 per 100,000 live births and the U.S. average was 29.6 per 100,000.

Pittillo says they are looking to work with organizations that are supportive of new parents.

“These new moms need someone to check on them as well. And so many of the organizations that we have funded this year, they’re showing support,” Pittillo said.

The Blue & You Foundation has multiple grant cycles throughout the year beginning on Jan. 1st for all nonprofits, schools and governmental agencies.