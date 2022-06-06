NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas will get its chance to see a brand-new production of the beloved classic “A Chorus Line” from June 24–26.

According to a press release, the show will be in technical rehearsals and give its only performances in the United States at Walton Arts Center before embarking on an international tour. The original production was developed, directed and choreographed by the renowned Michael Bennett, and it went on to earn nine Tony Awards.

The story of “A Chorus Line” focuses on the audition process for dancers vying for roles in a Broadway show. The director cuts the group down to a select few hopefuls. During the process, each dancer is asked to tell their story through a series of “witty, emotional and often relatable songs.”

Directing this production is Baayork Lee, an acclaimed director, actress, author and choreographer. Lee’s life inspired the creation of the character Connie Wong, which she played in the original 1975 production. She has since gone on to direct and choreograph more than 35 international productions of the show.

When the show was being developed, Bennett came to Lee and said that he believed audiences would want to hear her story of, “a short Asian who wanted to be a ballet dancer.” Thus, the character of Connie Wong was born. Lee says that it’s special to be immortalized in such a public way, but that more importantly, her story has given an opportunity to countless Asian actresses and dancers.

“Even now after 46 years, I am so honored that I was able to give Asian women a part on Broadway, on tours, in repertory theater and in high schools. That’s what I’m really proud of; that I can give them representation,” Lee said.

Lee did not know then that she would still be involved in the show all these years later, but she is thrilled to be keeping Bennett’s vision for the show alive.

“When the audience comes into the theater they are seeing exactly what Bennett created. A black box, with the audience looking into what no one has ever seen before—an audition for a show,” Lee said.

Tickets for “A Chorus Line” are $33-$62 plus applicable fees, and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Masks are encouraged but not required at this Walton Arts Center show. Patrons should be aware that masking protocols may vary from artist to artist.