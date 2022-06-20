BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County opened its longest bridge, the Osage Creek Bridge, after four years of construction.

The project cost the state $2.3 million.

Residents have looked forward to the new bridge after the Arkansas Department of Transportation labeled the old bridge structurally deficient.

The bridge was finished ahead of schedule in 52 days and will give first responders a more effective path.

“This is an important partnership, especially with the department of transportation,” Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said. “We rely heavily on that partnership both for funding, for their expertise, and for their inspections.”