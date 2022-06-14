BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Osage Creek Bridge reopened to traffic in May 2022 after an extensive bridge replacement project.

According to a press release, Benton County and the Arkansas Department of Transportation will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20 to celebrate the project’s completion. The bridge will close temporarily between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on June 20 for the ceremony.

Construction on the Osage Creek Bridge began in October 2020 after the bridge was declared structurally deficient by the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The new bridge spans 502 feet across Old Arkansas Highway 68, has a larger shoulder width and provides improved safety for drivers.

“The old structurally deficient bridge was well beyond its expected service life and was falling into a state of disrepair. The new bridge has a greater structural capacity and has been designed and constructed to all current structural and traffic safety standards,” said Benton County Engineer Josh Beam. “The new bridge is built to withstand the significant flooding in the area as seen recently. It will be able to serve the Logan Community for many more years.”

The original Osage Creek Bridge was built in 1935 and stretched 450 feet across Old Arkansas Hwy 68. Benton County Judge Barry Moehring made bridge issues a priority when taking office in 2017.

“With our on-going close partnership with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, I’m

thrilled we’re getting Osage Creek Bridge reopened. This is the longest bridge in our inventory and serves a great need for the traveling public and our first responders,” said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. “This bridge also marks the continuation of our five-year plan to eliminate the number of structurally deficient bridges to zero in Benton County. We’re now down to just a couple and those are in the plan for the next couple of years.”

The complete bridge replacement cost approximately $2.33 million. The cost of the construction was shared between federal aid (80%), state aid (18%), and county money (2%). $1,864,000 came from federal aid, $419,000 was allocated by the State of Arkansas, and $46,000 came from Benton County.