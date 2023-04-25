BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Osage Park has installed a new plane-themed playground just in time for spring and summer.

The main playground structure, which is shaped like an airplane, is made of steel and cargo nets. Seating and shaded areas have been installed around the play area to accommodate for visitors.

A release from the park say that the new playground is ready to serve all ages as the weather warms up.

“This new addition to the park will serve visitors of all ages and arrives in perfect time for spring and summer at the park. Benches and shades have also been installed surrounding the play area for family and friends to relax on while watching over their children at play,” the release said.

Angie Chavez, the park’s site manager, said that she’s excited about the addition.

“We’re excited to offer another way for families to enjoy being outside in Bentonville. The new playground at Osage encourages kids to climb, play, and use their imaginations. Paying homage to our neighbors at Thaden Field, the structure is an airplane ready to take off.”