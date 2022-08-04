BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Osage Park in Bentonville will launch free fall programming that gives the community an opportunity to connect back to nature and discover the uniqueness of the wetlands.

According to a press release, “The Wetland Expedition” program includes a field trip for 7th grade classrooms and an all-ages program, both providing hands-on stations that will be located throughout Osage Park. Stations include macroinvertebrate identification, erosion/beaver dams, water quality testing, invasive management, ecosystem engineers, watershed mapping, water filtration and terrariums.

“We are excited to provide the community with the opportunity to explore this unique ecosystem that exists in their own backyard. We hope that the Wetland Exploration programming will make a lasting impression on the area students as we provide a hands-on approach to learning,” said Layne Hyatt, Director of Programs.

Wetland Expedition Field Trip

October 12, 13, or 14, (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) This free field trip supports the Arkansas Science Standards, with each station along the way exploring interdependent relationships in ecosystems, human impacts and matter, and energy in organisms and ecosystems. Click here to learn more or to register a classroom.

An aerial view of Osage Park

Wetland Expedition For All

September 24 & October 1, (10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) Bring friends and family to explore interactive stations that educate about the plant and animal life found in the wetland ecosystem at Osage Park. Click here to participate in this free program.

More information about Osage Park is available here.