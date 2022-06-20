ANADARKO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Anadarko on June 19.

According to a press release, the initial investigation revealed that someone made a 911 call at approximately 1 p.m. to report a disturbance at a home in Anadarko. A Caddo County deputy responded and found a man “in the yard brandishing a weapon.”

The responding deputy shot the man, who was transported to a local hospital and later died.

On the morning of June 20, OSBI identified that man as Roy Sink, 48. The 911 caller was a family member of Sink’s.

The investigation is ongoing.