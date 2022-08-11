BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are seeking the public’s help in locating Bailey Whitney, 18, of Delaware, Oklahoma.

According to an OSBI report, investigators would like to speak to her about the “suspicious disappearance” of Devin Viles, 22.

Viles was last seen on July 11 in Tulsa. He was wearing a white Nike ball cap, white shoes and a black and white lanyard. He is described as being 5’8”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Whitney is an Indian female, 5’7”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Whitney or Viles, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.