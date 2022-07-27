NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile, the famous 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels, is coming to Northwest Arkansas this week.

The Wienermobile will be making the following stops in the area:

Thursday, July 28: Scott Family Amazeum, Bentonville, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, July 29: Walmart, 2314 MLK Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: Walmart Activation, 2004 S. Pleasant St., Springdale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: Walmart, 3919 Mall Ave., Fayetteville, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob would love to “ketchup” with you at any of the events. They will provide tours of the vehicle and talk about their lives on the road as Hotdoggers.