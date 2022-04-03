ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s been a week since the dramatic night at the Oscars that resulted in Will Smith hitting Chris Rock in the face.

It all started after Rock made a bald joke towards Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a disease called Alopecia.

“It can really be a sensitive subject,” said Kasey Carolina, a Rogers resident who also has Alopecia.

Pinkett Smith was not happy after Rock made the joke, asking when the next G.I. Jane movie will be coming out.

“Alopecia is just hair loss,” explained Carolina.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association says it’s a disease where the body attacks it’s own hair follicles. The Mayo Clinic says it can be caused by genetics, hormonal changes, stress, medical conditions or aging.

“For me, it’s been at least 10 years of kind battling Alopecia in different stages of trying to compensate,” said Carolina of her own journey with the disease. “Okay, do I put on a wig? Should I rock a bald head? How would I look?”

She understands that comedians make jokes, but she can also sympathize with Pinkett Smith about not finding Rock’s joke funny.

“When you are used to having hair, and you come out and you’re dressed up, and you’re pretty, and your bold and somebody literally can knock you down with oh, you don’t have any hair,” she said. “It definitely can be hurtful.”

Alopecia happens in men and women, and balding in men is much more common. Carolina said the disease can be especially difficult for women to embrace.

“It’s like, can I still be cute? Am I still a woman? Am I still feminine? Am I feminine enough? Will someone think I’m not feminine because I’m bald?” she said of the questions that have gone through her head as she has learned to embrace Alopecia.

She said there is help out there for those who are starting or struggling with that journey.

“A support system is definitely something that you can have actually help when it comes to being bald if you feel like you have to do it by yourself or do it alone,” she said.

She suggests finding a support group through social media, such as Facebook groups like “Alopecia Support Group” or “Alopecia Sisters.”