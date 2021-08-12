OSDH: 52 pediatric cases hospitalized in Oklahoma for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,000 Oklahomans have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 506,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,468 cases since Wednesday, Aug. 11

At this point, officials believe there are 18,403 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,833 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 1,299 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 52 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.96 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.62 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers