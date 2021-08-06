OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases jump by 2,300

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 493,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,303 cases since Thursday, Aug. 5.

At this point, officials believe there are 16,687 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,771 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 965 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 40 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.91 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.6 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

