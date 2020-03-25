Other businesses to remain open for now, Governor says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are no plans to close down more businesses in Arkansas for now.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said people have asked him why he does not close down all business or issue a shelter-in-place order.

He explained he does not want businesses closed for months unnecessarily.

“If you go further and close more when do you open them up when you know we’re going to be in this situation for 8 to 12 weeks before it starts peaking?”

He said, as some businesses remain open, people need to be mindful about social distancing.